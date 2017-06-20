Raising The Voice Senseless Survey

Ready for this Tuesday version of the Senseless Survey?

After asking about this man’s home, Kevin asked if he always looks for a shark in a surfing picture and Does throwing your back out by rocking a vending machine back and forth count as exercise as you know it? This made the guy question where Kevin was from and why he was asking it.

Kevin dolled out the getting to know you questions line before heading back into the questions like A guy with a face tattoo, a street mime and a hipster walk into a bar. How many have run out of unemployment benefits? He demanded Kevin send these in an email.

Have you ever weighed your scale with another scale? And Would you agree, never trust a woman with a furry steering wheel cover? Were some of the last few questions Kevin could squeeze in before he raised his voice during the hang up.

