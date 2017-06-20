Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side’ Gold Plaque Goes To Auction

By Rami Abou-Sabe

This Thursday (June 22), Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon gold plaque will be auctioned off. Issued by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the plaque signifies that the band’s seminal record was certified platinum, selling a million dollars’ worth of copies.

Dark Side was released in 1973 and quickly climbed to the top spot on the Billboard Albums chart. The gold plaque was once owned by Pink Floyd founding member and keyboardist Richard Wright, who passed away in 2008.

The June 21st auction will be conducted by Nate D. Sanders Auctions. “Pink Floyd memorabilia has been in great demand in recent months,” Sanders said in a statement. “Even the Victoria & Albert Museum in London is hosting an extremely popular retrospective of this iconic band.”

In March, an Abbey Road recording console used by the band on Dark Side sold for an astounding $1.8 million, more than double expectations. Additionally, a series of Gerald Scarfe paintings used in the 1982 film The Wall are soon to be on display in San Francisco.

Minimum bidding for The Dark Side of the Moon starts at $20,000. More info can be found here.