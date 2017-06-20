Kevin Karlson’s In-Laws Deny Their Heritage

Kevin brought up today how his wife’s Uncle did one of those tracing your ancestry kits. It turned out to be a BIG deal because he denied what was sent to him.

All along they thought they were one thing their whole lives but when they got the test results back, it claimed there was a big chunk of Irish in the family.

Kevin’s Uncle-In-Law thought there was a huge mistake somewhere and called for a retesting.

The company says nope, it’s correct and that they get calls like this all the time.

Hear Kevin’s tale of what Nationalities makes up his wife’s family.

