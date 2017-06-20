Kevin Karlson Can’t Believe Heather Has Never Had a Lobster Roll!

Kevin brought up how a town is going for the Guinness Book of World Record of the longest lobster roll. It gave Kevin a chance to make his mouth water until Heather exclaimed she has never had one.

Kevin told her to get the hell out of here and Pete chimed in saying he’s not a huge fan either. Kevin brought up how he had a bunch of them at Ernie Boch’s place last Friday. Heather believes it has to be the right moment.

Being dismayed, Kevin brought up the Lucky Charm milkshake at Burger King. Kevin had the show guess what the calorie count is. Hear the discussion and would you try the milkshake?

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.