Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 20 in Classic Rock History

RCA

: Paul McCartney played his first concert in St. Petersburg, Russia, which was also estimated to have been his 3000th live show. 2006: The BBC announced it was canceling the TV series “Top of the Pops” after 42-year run. The Rolling Stones appeared on the series’ first episode, and over the decades the show featured countless stars including the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and David Bowie.

