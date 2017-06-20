Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Boston Emissions 6/18/17: Parlour Bells, Eddie Japan, DEBRA, Animal Flag, Local Songs of the Week

June 20, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, Boston Music, Boston Radio, boston rock, company one, debra, destroy babylon, eddie japan, mutoid man, new music, parlour bells, Stephen McDonald, wbcn, WZLX

Sunday Summer Sessions on June 25 with Stephen McDonald (The Okay Win)

*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio.
I spend a lot of time emailing bands about this and only sometimes get a response.
If I don’t hear back, I will likely skip it. Thank you.

Local Songs of the Week + June 18

3] Fidel – Ain’t Got All Night
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
Sun, Aug 6 at Plough and Stars with The Flusters, Total Wife

2] blindspot – Like A Stone

–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott, Allston with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon

1] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com

 

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, June 18, 2017

The Dirty Truckers – AM Stereo

Hey Zeus – Caveman

Scissorfight – Granite State Destroyer

–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom Mike Oliver Benefit & Appreciation Party
Scissorfight, Worshipper, The Humanoids, Hey Zeus

Await Rescue – Gone Too Far
–Fri, July 7 at O’Brien’s Allston with The Rupert Selection, Caustic Casanova, Crowfeeder

Worshipper – Darkness

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
–Friday, July 21 at The Sinclair, Cambridge with STL GLD, Sidewalk Driver, Dutch Rebelle

Destroy Babylon – Barnburner from Shapeshifters, 2017
ONCE Somerville on July 13

Company One – Look At The Boy from Dissonance, 2017
–Marlboro, Mass

DEBRA – Overdrive

Jen Trynin – One Year Down

Animal Flag – Sensation

Eddie Japan – 1Am from Golden Age, 2017
–new record recorded by Greg Hawkes Tuesday, July 18.
Two release shows: July 22 Iron Horse, Northampton with the Curtis Mayflower and a special appearance by Greg Hawkes
July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett and Jenée Halstead

Stephen McDonald – Local Divide — on the show next Sunday for a live session
— Release show July 2 at Lilypad Cambridge

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay
–Sat, June 24 at Atwood’s Cambridge

Parlour Bells live

Sanctuary Cities
Martyred in the Nude
Darth Barbie

Parlour Bells – Never Let ‘Em Hold Ya Back

Mutoid Man – Kiss of Death

Wheat – Summer

Comments

