Boston Emissions 6/18/17: Parlour Bells, Eddie Japan, DEBRA, Animal Flag, Local Songs of the Week

Sunday Summer Sessions on June 25 with Stephen McDonald (The Okay Win)
*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio.
I spend a lot of time emailing bands about this and only sometimes get a response.
If I don’t hear back, I will likely skip it. Thank you.
Local Songs of the Week + June 18
3] Fidel – Ain’t Got All Night
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
Sun, Aug 6 at Plough and Stars with The Flusters, Total Wife
2] blindspot – Like A Stone
–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott, Allston with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon
1] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, June 18, 2017
The Dirty Truckers – AM Stereo
Hey Zeus – Caveman
Scissorfight – Granite State Destroyer
–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom Mike Oliver Benefit & Appreciation Party
Scissorfight, Worshipper, The Humanoids, Hey Zeus
Await Rescue – Gone Too Far
–Fri, July 7 at O’Brien’s Allston with The Rupert Selection, Caustic Casanova, Crowfeeder
Worshipper – Darkness
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
–Friday, July 21 at The Sinclair, Cambridge with STL GLD, Sidewalk Driver, Dutch Rebelle
Destroy Babylon – Barnburner from Shapeshifters, 2017
ONCE Somerville on July 13
Company One – Look At The Boy from Dissonance, 2017
–Marlboro, Mass
DEBRA – Overdrive
Jen Trynin – One Year Down
Animal Flag – Sensation
Eddie Japan – 1Am from Golden Age, 2017
–new record recorded by Greg Hawkes Tuesday, July 18.
Two release shows: July 22 Iron Horse, Northampton with the Curtis Mayflower and a special appearance by Greg Hawkes
July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett and Jenée Halstead
Stephen McDonald – Local Divide — on the show next Sunday for a live session
— Release show July 2 at Lilypad Cambridge
Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay
–Sat, June 24 at Atwood’s Cambridge
Parlour Bells live
Sanctuary Cities
Martyred in the Nude
Darth Barbie
Parlour Bells – Never Let ‘Em Hold Ya Back
Mutoid Man – Kiss of Death
Wheat – Summer