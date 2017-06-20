Boston Emissions 6/18/17: Parlour Bells, Eddie Japan, DEBRA, Animal Flag, Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

Sunday Summer Sessions on June 25 with Stephen McDonald (The Okay Win)

*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio.

I spend a lot of time emailing bands about this and only sometimes get a response.

If I don’t hear back, I will likely skip it. Thank you.

Local Songs of the Week + June 18

3] Fidel – Ain’t Got All Night

https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com

Sun, Aug 6 at Plough and Stars with The Flusters, Total Wife

2] blindspot – Like A Stone

–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott, Allston with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon

1] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, June 18, 2017

The Dirty Truckers – AM Stereo

Hey Zeus – Caveman

Scissorfight – Granite State Destroyer

–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom Mike Oliver Benefit & Appreciation Party

Scissorfight, Worshipper, The Humanoids, Hey Zeus

Await Rescue – Gone Too Far

–Fri, July 7 at O’Brien’s Allston with The Rupert Selection, Caustic Casanova, Crowfeeder

Worshipper – Darkness

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

–Friday, July 21 at The Sinclair, Cambridge with STL GLD, Sidewalk Driver, Dutch Rebelle

Destroy Babylon – Barnburner from Shapeshifters, 2017

ONCE Somerville on July 13

Company One – Look At The Boy from Dissonance, 2017

–Marlboro, Mass

DEBRA – Overdrive

Jen Trynin – One Year Down

Animal Flag – Sensation

Eddie Japan – 1Am from Golden Age, 2017

–new record recorded by Greg Hawkes Tuesday, July 18.

Two release shows: July 22 Iron Horse, Northampton with the Curtis Mayflower and a special appearance by Greg Hawkes

July 29 at Great Scott, Allston with Abbie Barrett and Jenée Halstead

Stephen McDonald – Local Divide — on the show next Sunday for a live session

— Release show July 2 at Lilypad Cambridge

Abbie Barrett – Here To Stay

–Sat, June 24 at Atwood’s Cambridge

Parlour Bells live

Sanctuary Cities

Martyred in the Nude

Darth Barbie

Parlour Bells – Never Let ‘Em Hold Ya Back

Mutoid Man – Kiss of Death

Wheat – Summer