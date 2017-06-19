Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Pete McKenzie Got a Grill For Father’s Day!

June 19, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Fathers Day, Grill, Pete McKenzie

Pete mentioned how he got a grill. Kevin said he got the same one! What are the chances?

Heather wanted them to kiss since it was luck after explaining a Twitter post.

Pete’s daughter’s boyfriend was in New Orleans with his Dad. They ran into a little TSA problem that dealt with agents taking apart one of his bags. Turns out someone borrowed his bag beforehand and there was a big tube of hair gel in there.

They tried to make fun of the situation but the TSA agent said they aren’t allowed to laugh.

Hear the tale for yourself.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston's Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX.

