Marvel to Release Rock Variant Covers This Fall

By Abby Hassler

Marvel will release five Marvel Rock variant covers this September to celebrate the connection between music fans and comic book readers. This theme follows Marvel’s previously released hip-hop variant covers from the last few years.

The covers will each pay tribute to a classic rock album that defined and expanded the musical genre. Nirvana’s Nevermind, The Clash’s London Calling and Guns N’s Roses Appetite for Destruction are the first iconic albums to get a Marvel makeover.

Check out the first three covers below.

Guardians of the Galaxy #9 by Mike Hawthorne & Nathan Fairbairn





Mighty Thor #23 – by Marco Rudy



Inhumans: Once and Future Kings #2 by Damion Scott