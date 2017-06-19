Kevin Karlson Was Surprised What He Had For a Father’s Day Picnic

Kevin went to his wife’s cousin’s house in Rhode Island for a Father’s Day picnic. He was all excited thinking it would’ve been some kind of smoked meat but turned out to be some completely different.

Turns out though it wasn’t that bad.

When the gifts to the Fathers were presented, it turned into a Sox versus Yankee’s war over comments made. Kevin described the back and forth from a Ortiz Book to an Aaron Judge jersey.

At the end of the break, we played audio Mike found of a friend’s father that was so excited to get a Patriot’s replica ring but Kevin and Pete wanted to know if he thought it was real or not.

