Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Kevin Karlson Was Surprised What He Had For a Father’s Day Picnic

June 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Fathers Day, Kevin Karlson, Picnic, Rhode Island

Kevin went to his wife’s cousin’s house in Rhode Island for a Father’s Day picnic. He was all excited thinking it would’ve been some kind of smoked meat but turned out to be some completely different.

Turns out though it wasn’t that bad.

When the gifts to the Fathers were presented, it turned into a Sox versus Yankee’s war over comments made. Kevin described the back and forth from a Ortiz Book to an Aaron Judge jersey.

At the end of the break, we played audio Mike found of a friend’s father that was so excited to get a Patriot’s replica ring but Kevin and Pete wanted to know if he thought it was real or not.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live