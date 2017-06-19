Jackson Was Scared At Fenway For the Dead & Co Show

We sent Jackson down to talk to some deadheads at Fenway for the Dead & Company show and he was scared to go there because a bunch of factors.

One of them was all the balloons filled with drugs apparently. He caught up with a guy that sells beer from show to show to make some extra money to pay for his ticket and go city to city. You have to hear how long he’s been doing it for.

Later Jackson caught up with another guy that runs the “Grateful Grill” but I’m sure they charged people for it.

During their conversation, they talked about John Mayer and who would he want to see come back from the grave. He named someone that was not a ball player and is still alive but you have to listen to what he said.

