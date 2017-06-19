Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 19 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Ann Wilson, singer of Heart. What is her, unusual, middle name?

Dustin

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 19th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965 : The Kinks made their U.S. debut at New York’s Academy of Music when they opened for another British band, the Moody Blues.

1967 : In a news interview on British television, Paul McCartney repeated a statement he had made in a Life magazine article that he had taken LSD, which resulted in an uproar in the media.

1984 : Bruce Springsteen continued his dominance of the US rock concert circuit when he began a 10-night residency at the Meadowlands arena in New Jersey. Over 200,000 tickets were sold in just over a day.

1987 : Ben & Jerry's ice cream announced its newest flavor, cherry Garcia, after the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia.

2006: Billy Preston was remembered by his friends at a viewing and musical tribute. Joe Cocker was among the artists who offered salutes

