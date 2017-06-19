Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 19 in Classic Rock History

June 19, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Ann Wilson, singer of Heart. What is her, unusual, middle name?

ANSWER: Dustin

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 19th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1965: The Kinks made their U.S. debut at New York’s Academy of Music when they opened for another British band, the Moody Blues.
  • 1967: In a news interview on British television, Paul McCartney repeated a statement he had made in a Life magazine article that he had taken LSD, which resulted in an uproar in the media.
  • 1984: Bruce Springsteen continued his dominance of the US rock concert circuit when he began a 10-night residency at the Meadowlands arena in New Jersey.  Over 200,000 tickets were sold in just over a day.
  • 1987: Ben & Jerry’s ice cream announced its newest flavor, cherry Garcia, after the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia.
  • 2006: Billy Preston was remembered by his friends at a viewing and musical tribute.  Joe Cocker was among the artists who offered salutes

Checking the WZLX ticket stash

  • 1991: The Allman Brothers, on the comeback trail at the time, played a club show at Boston’s City Club (which is now Avalon if you didn’t know!).
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live