Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 19 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Ann Wilson, singer of Heart. What is her, unusual, middle name?
ANSWER: Dustin
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- 1965: The Kinks made their U.S. debut at New York’s Academy of Music when they opened for another British band, the Moody Blues.
- 1967: In a news interview on British television, Paul McCartney repeated a statement he had made in a Life magazine article that he had taken LSD, which resulted in an uproar in the media.
- 1984: Bruce Springsteen continued his dominance of the US rock concert circuit when he began a 10-night residency at the Meadowlands arena in New Jersey. Over 200,000 tickets were sold in just over a day.
- 1987: Ben & Jerry’s ice cream announced its newest flavor, cherry Garcia, after the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia.
- 2006: Billy Preston was remembered by his friends at a viewing and musical tribute. Joe Cocker was among the artists who offered salutes
Checking the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1991: The Allman Brothers, on the comeback trail at the time, played a club show at Boston’s City Club (which is now Avalon if you didn’t know!).