Arm Fat Senseless Survey

After stating that last week wasn’t good for the Survey, Kevin had the phone ringing and a woman picked up the phone. She reluctantly said yes to take the survey and the first senseless question was how many lonely nights do you have dinner at the Target café and she said none.

A few questions down the road he asked if she’d like to see more songs about the car wash to which she said no and then asked if she’d like carpool karaoke to end in a car crash. She said no.

When Kevin asked about red velvet cupcakes and another about a mother’s arm fat, she hung up.

Was this any better than last week?

