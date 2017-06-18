Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 18 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday Paul McCartney! The very same piano he used to record “Hey Jude” by the Beatles, was used on another classic rock masterpiece. Which one?

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965 : The Grateful Dead performed at Frenchy’s in Monterey, CA, playing for the first time with Phil Lesh in the lineup.

1967 : The Jimi Hendrix Experience performed for the first time in the U.S. It was the final day of the Monterey Pop Festival. Jimi's sensational set ended when he smashed and set his guitar on fire.

1968 : "In His Own Write", Adrienne Kennedy's theatrical application of John Lennon's two books opened at the National Theatre in London.

1977 : Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" hit # 1 on the pop singles chart. While the band placed 18 hits on the charts in the '70s and '80s, and had nine enter top ten, "Dreams" was the only one to reach the top of the charts.

1980 : The Blues Brothers movie premiered in New York City.

1996 : John Lennon and Yoko Ono's 1972 Chrysler Station wagon that they used to drive across the U.S. in 1975 was auctioned off at Sotheby's for $20,700.

2003: A set of stamps honoring the Rolling Stones was issued by the Austrian post office and sales began in conjunction with the band's concert in Vienna.

