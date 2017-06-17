Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 17 in Classic Rock History

In 1980, Led Zeppelin began its final tour. After that European visit, drummer John Bonham died, marking the end of the group on the road. Plant went solo, Page worked on soundtracks and John Paul Jones worked with many artists including Paul McCartney on what project?

The “Give My Regards to Broad Street” movie

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 17th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1966 : Peter Green replaced Eric Clapton in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers. Just a year later Peter Green would leave to start Fleetwood Mac!

1966 : The Beatles' "Yesterday and Today" was released in the U.S. It featured songs previously only available on the British versions of Rubber Soul and Revolver. A major problem erupted over the album cover art, which showed the group dressed as butchers holding bloody chunks of meat and decapitated baby dolls. The public outcry was so negative that the photo was changed to the more familiar one of Paul sitting in a trunk.

1967 : Liberty Records put an ad in the New Musical Express magazine looking for new talent and wanted "talented artists/composers/singers/musicians". Answering the ad individually were Bernie Taupin and Reginald Dwight (also known as Elton John) who would become a team.

1980 : Led Zeppelin began a tour of Europe, which would end in West Berlin in July of that year. It was the last tour before John Bonham's death.

1989 : Ringo Starr announced that he was going on the road with the All Starr Band, which featured Billy Preston, Dr. John, the Eagle's Joe Walsh, the Band's Rick Danko and Levon Helm, and E Street Band members Clarence Clemmons and Nils Lofgren.

2006 : The Who performed at Leeds University in England, marking the band's first concert at the school since its 1970 show that became the album "Live at Leeds."

: The Who performed at Leeds University in England, marking the band’s first concert at the school since its 1970 show that became the album “Live at Leeds.” 2006: Van Halen’s Eddie and Alex van Halen made a surprise guest appearance at Kenny Chesney’s concert in Carson, CA, marking their first stage appearance since their band’s 2004 tour. They backed Chesney on the van Halen hit “Jump” and the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me”.

