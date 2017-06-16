SixX Strings: Ronnie Baker Brooks – Times Have Changed

As I look at the world around me, one thing comes to the forefront of my mind… times have changed. Well as with the world, music has changed too. That being said, some would say that music has not changed for the better. It seems that the heart and soul of music has been left by the wayside on that ever changing road. Well for one artist, that just isn’t the case. His values are just as strong as any of the masters that came before him. It seems he has built a bridge between the past music traditions we so religiously hold on to, and the fast forward movement of current day.

Ronnie Baker Brooks is bringing his modern style of music to the ears of blues fans everywhere that are yearning for a current take on the legendary styles of the past. Being under the tutelage of his father, famed Texas and Chicago bluesman Lonnie “Guitar Jr.” Brooks; Ronnie developed a masterful ideal of guitar driven skill playing in front of such artists as Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Koko Taylor. At the age of 32 and touring with his father for 12 years, Ronnie made a leap and ventured out on his own. Since then, he has started a family, started a record label, recorded three albums, toured North America and Europe, and wrote his own chapter in blues history!

Well ten years after his last release, Ronnie has given us another stunning example of his blues values. His album ‘Times Have Changed’ is proving that the moniker of “Blues Royalty” he received a few years back is surely spot on!

Ronnie Baker Brooks is coming through Massachusetts next week while on tour in support of his new album. He will be stopping at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River on June 22 and then the Bull Run Restaurant in Shirley on June 23. I highly suggest that you go and see how times have changed.

Check it,

SixX