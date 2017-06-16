Karlson & McKenzie at the 2017 Boston Wiffle Ball Challenge

After Kevin and Pete griping about the size of a wiffle ball and the field we were on, we talked about the great Boston Wiffle Ball Challenge to benefit the Travis Roy Foundation and Franciscan Children’s.

We had plenty of audio to get to including Lenny Clarke thanking a guy with the last time that sounds like whore and our show for coming out. Kevin then played audio of our pregame speech which included a passionate go get ‘em from Heather but Kevin had to screw it up with a bad ending.

It didn’t bode well because the ZLX team didn’t score any runs with only one hit. Kevin, sitting on the sidelines with Heather, talked about coaching but got distracted by the smell of the BBQ. Hear the break and what the final score of the first game was.

We found out that the team did horrible in the first game but Pete was the start because he pitched really well including some spills but bounced right back up. We then replayed our first score of the game with a us getting zero so we had fun with it.

Game 2 then came around and we didn’t get a run nor did the other team. We won the game on a technicality that didn’t sit well with the other team of Spartans.

We had the Ump read the rules to clarify which didn’t sit well even more with the team. Hear how the second game ended and the reaction from everyone.

