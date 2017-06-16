Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 16 in Classic Rock History

In 1999 Phil Collins received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What company sponsored the event?

Disney. Their “Tarzan” movie featuring Collins’ music was about to come out.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 16th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967 : The 3-day Monterrey Pop Festival began. Some of the featured acts turning in historic performances were Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Janis Joplin, the Who, Canned Heat and the Grateful Dead.

