Another Quick Friday Senseless Survey

June 16, 2017 8:00 AM

Kevin rang up a guy who seemed distracted by the phone call and annoyed when he said to Kevin “Do You Know what time it is?”

Kevin’s first senseless question Wouldn’t you agree running without a shirt would be nice, but the only reason your running is because you can’t run without a shirt on? The guy replied that he didn’t know what he was talking about so Kevin kept the questions going with Do blenders terrify you? And Have you ever wondered why they show Mt. Rushmore from the front, and not from the back as well?

But when Kevin asked Are you sad during the month of June because your not a groom, a grad, or a dad? He didn’t want any of it and hung up! Hear how it went down.

It’ll be quick.

