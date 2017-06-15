What Would Ozzy, Bruce, Dylan and Wolf Sound Like on the T?

Ozzy Osbourne is going to be the voice of the Metro system in Britain for a day to honor BBC Music Day. We decided to try and recreate it and add a few other rockers if they were to do the voices on a train like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and Peter Wolf.

Take a listen and let us know what rocker you think should do the voice on the T in Boston.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.