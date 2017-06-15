We decided to revisit Does That Make Me A Bad Person today since it’s been a little while.

First up was John who said he told a crowd at a wedding that the marriage wouldn’t last very long. Kevin said it depends on how the crowd reacts while Pete said it depends on the size of the crowd. Heather brought up an old shotgun wedding she went to where the man giving the toast didn’t know the name of the bride.

Next up was a caller that was dating an activist feminist and claims he doesn’t pay attention to what she says when she starts talking so he asked does it make him a bad person that he doesn’t take it seriously. Kevin said that he fake supports certain things so it’s not bad.

The last guy said is he a bad person for shutting off his kid’s cell phone to pay the cable bill. The guys thought it was tough but they said they’d rather have a phone.

