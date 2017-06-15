Now on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful Dead Flash Sale

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 15 in Classic Rock History

June 15, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1999 Carlos Santana released the biggest selling album of his career – “Supernatural.” The final song on the album, “The Calling,” features a visit from a classic rock guitar legend – whom?

ANSWER: Eric Clapton

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 15th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1965: “Like a Rolling Stone” was recorded in New York City by Bod Dylan, with Mike Bloomfield on guitar and Al Kooper on organ.
  • 1967: Peter Green quit John Mayall’s Bluesbreaker’s to pursue other musical avenues. He soon started another band, enlisting Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, and named the band Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac.
  • 1987: The photo shoot for the cover of Pink Floyd’s “Momentary Lapse of Reason” took place in Saunton Sands, England. The extensive project included 800 rented beds, which 30 hired hands moved onto the beach for the image.
  • 1992: Bruce Springsteen began his first tour in four years with a shown in Stockholm, Sweden. It marked the first time he had toured without the E-Street Band.
  • 1999: Carlos Santana released his mega-million selling Supernatural album.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash

  • 1971: Elton John played the Music Hall.
  • 1977: Frampton was at the Boston Garden.
