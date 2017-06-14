Now on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful Dead Flash Sale

Will Kevin Karlson Allow the Beer Olympics At His Home?

June 14, 2017 8:30 AM
Kevin was treated to a dinner last night by his daughter and thought it was wonderful but turns out had ulterior motives behind it.

After dinner, his daughter asked to host the Beer Olympics at the house this weekend. He immediately said no, but wanted to know what it was all about. He recorded her asking what partakes in this whole endeavor.

His daughter also dropped the bombshell that Mom already agreed to it. The show then discussed how it would go down between bathrooms and sleeping arrangements.

Kevin also said she asked for a slip and slide. Will it happen? Tune in to find out for an update.

