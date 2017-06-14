The Greatest Survey Senseless Survey

Hump Day is here and so were the Senseless questions Kevin had ready to ask to unsuspecting people and today was a guy who was asked if he knew anyone that had a Coke themed basement. He said no.

Later on, Kevin asked if Siri doesn’t recognize your voice without food in your mouth. The guy asked what this was all about so Kevin gave him the usual survey line.

Kevin followed up with you’re legally allowed to suck on a dentist fingers for 4 seconds if they stick them in your mouth to which the man replied “Who cares?” One of the last questions Kevin asked was do you hate it when the automatic toilet flushes before you’re done crying.

Kevin tried to squeeze in another question about cakes but it didn’t happen. Maybe he shouldn’t have said this is the greatest survey the man has ever taken.

