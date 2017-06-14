Fleetwood Mac Confirm 2018 Farewell Tour Will Start In June

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, and Christine McVie have not shared the stage since they wrapped their extensive On With the Show tour in November of 2015. The reunion saw the classic Fleetwood Mac lineup tackle an impressive 120 dates across the globe, but band members have focused on other projects in recent years.

While Stevie Nicks has been pursuing a solo career, McVie and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham united in an unlikely pairing for a joint album released earlier this month. Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie has been well received by critics and fans alike, with featured guest performances from Mac’s rhythm section.

The full band will come together twice this year to co-headline the Classic East and Classic West festivals alongside The Eagles. The bi-coastal jaunts will take place in New York and Los Angeles this July.

Speaking to BBC’s The One Show last night, McVie revealed details about the upcoming 2018 world tour. “We’re going to start rehearsing in March next year, the tour is around June. It will be global.”

Earlier this year, McVie explained the upcoming tour may be the end of the road for Fleetwood Mac. “The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour,” the musician told Uncut. “But you take farewell tours one at a time. Somehow we always come together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves.”