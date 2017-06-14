Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 14 in Classic Rock History

In 1983 the Police released the “Synchronicity” album. Guitarist Andy Summers made a rare lead vocal appearance on what song?
ANSWER: “Mother”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 14th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: A 12 year old girl was discovered at a British railway station hiding in a chest addressed to “the Beatles“, who were touring in Australia at the time.
- 1970: Derek and the Dominos made its stage debut in London. Dave Mason of Traffic handled the guitar parts originally played on the album by Duane Allman.
- 1983: The Police released Synchronicity.
- 2003: Sting and Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour were made commanders of the British Empire, while Gary Brooker of Procal Harum was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire by England’s queen Elizabeth. She’d obviously become a fan of classic rock!
- 2005: A life-sized statue of Elton John made out of chocolate was unveiled in London. The likeness was commissioned by the Cadbury Company as part of the chocolatier’s 100th birthday.
In the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1970: The Kinks played the Commodore Ballroom in Lowell.
- 1977: Crosby, Stills and Nash were at the Garden.
- 1998: The Moody Blues with the Festival Orchestra played Great Woods.