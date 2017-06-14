Boston Emissions 6/11/17: Mutoid Man, Corin Ashley, Analog Heart,The Smallest Town Ensemble, Piebald, Aaron Lippert + Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S
Rock & Roll Rumble
*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio. Often times when I email bands this question while preparing the show on Sunday, I do not get a response back in time to add to the playlist. Songs should be clean or edited for airplay.
If I don’t hear back, I will likely skip it. Thank you.
Thank you Corin and Davina! Next week: Parlour Bells live
Local Songs of the Week + 6/11/2017
All new songs added to the show each week appear on the playlist and local songs of the week.
Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played on the radio. Or do nothing. I notice that too.
3] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
2] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids (show is still on, Test Meat aren’t playing as Darryl recovers from recent surgery) | Event link
1] blindspot – Like A Stone
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, June 11, 2017
Poundcake – Kick the Can from Aloha via Satellite
Dirty Bangs – I’m In Love with the Summertime
Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy
Something Sneaky – Brighten
-June 16 O’Brien’s, Allston Ozlo, Blessed, Bulletin
Black Helicopter – Class Action
Rebuilder – The White Flag
–Mon June 19 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge with The Dazies, Someday, Bad Boys Club
Analog Heart – Not Good Enough
–Release show July 29 at Koto Salem
Jakals – Apathy
–July 10 at PA’s Lounge, Somerville
Salem Wolves – From The Vault
–Monday, June 12 at Great Scott something called Bowser Bash with Mint Green, Gia Greene, Kal Marks (Solo), Blasé Blue
The Smallest Town Ensemble – Crosswalk Cowboy
–June 29 at Lizard Lounge Cambridge with Grownup Noise, American Echoes
Caspian – Halls of Summer
Corin Ashley and Davina Yanetty live
new record Broken Biscuits – more at corinashley.com
–Sunday, June 18 with Peter Case from Plimsouls – East Boston
-Wind Up Boy
-Magpie Over Citadel
-Vulgar Stain
Corin Ashley – Broken Biscuit #9
Mutoid Man – Kiss of Death from War Moans, 2017
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
Pray For Sound – Everywhere, Everything
–Sat, June 17 at Fete, Providence with InAeona, Death Rattle, Hemlock, Anhedonia, Glacier
Taxpayer – Seattle Down Ghost
Piebald – Karate Chops For Everyone But Us