Boston Emissions 6/11/17: Mutoid Man, Corin Ashley, Analog Heart,The Smallest Town Ensemble, Piebald, Aaron Lippert + Local Songs of the Week

L I N K S

| HOW TO CONTACT THE SHOW |

Follow Boston Emissions on Social Media: +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr

Online at @bostonemissions

#bostonemissions #therockofboston #radioon



Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle

_____________________________________________________________________

*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio. Often times when I email bands this question while preparing the show on Sunday, I do not get a response back in time to add to the playlist. Songs should be clean or edited for airplay.

If I don’t hear back, I will likely skip it. Thank you.

_______________________________________________________________

Thank you Corin and Davina! Next week: Parlour Bells live

Local Songs of the Week + 6/11/2017

All new songs added to the show each week appear on the playlist and local songs of the week.

Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played on the radio. Or do nothing. I notice that too.

3] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night

https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com

2] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids (show is still on, Test Meat aren’t playing as Darryl recovers from recent surgery) | Event link

1] blindspot – Like A Stone

…..

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, June 11, 2017

Poundcake – Kick the Can from Aloha via Satellite

Dirty Bangs – I’m In Love with the Summertime

Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy

Something Sneaky – Brighten

-June 16 O’Brien’s, Allston Ozlo, Blessed, Bulletin

Black Helicopter – Class Action

Rebuilder – The White Flag

–Mon June 19 at Charlie’s Kitchen, Cambridge with The Dazies, Someday, Bad Boys Club

Analog Heart – Not Good Enough

–Release show July 29 at Koto Salem

Jakals – Apathy

–July 10 at PA’s Lounge, Somerville

Salem Wolves – From The Vault

–Monday, June 12 at Great Scott something called Bowser Bash with Mint Green, Gia Greene, Kal Marks (Solo), Blasé Blue

The Smallest Town Ensemble – Crosswalk Cowboy

–June 29 at Lizard Lounge Cambridge with Grownup Noise, American Echoes

Caspian – Halls of Summer

Corin Ashley and Davina Yanetty live

new record Broken Biscuits – more at corinashley.com

–Sunday, June 18 with Peter Case from Plimsouls – East Boston

-Wind Up Boy

-Magpie Over Citadel

-Vulgar Stain

Corin Ashley – Broken Biscuit #9

Mutoid Man – Kiss of Death from War Moans, 2017

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Pray For Sound – Everywhere, Everything

–Sat, June 17 at Fete, Providence with InAeona, Death Rattle, Hemlock, Anhedonia, Glacier

Taxpayer – Seattle Down Ghost

Piebald – Karate Chops For Everyone But Us