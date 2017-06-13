The Big Sigh Senseless Survey

The heat must be really getting to people because the guy who picked up the call get a little testy towards the end….or it’s just the senseless questions.

One of the first senseless questions was do you just want to eat until you get into bed and also asked who would you have a baby with, Aunt Jemima or Mrs. Butterworth. He then asked what this survey was. He said this whole was stupid when Kevin asked about a red headed step child.

He kept answering questions with growing hostility including when asked about nudity viewed as a threat, he wanted to know who was asking the questions if he stayed on the line.

When Kevin asked about a lower back tattoo though, he hung after a big sigh.

