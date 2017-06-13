Pete McKenzie’s Dentist Likes To Talk

Pete went to the dentist and claims that she likes to talk… A LOT! But it’s good things like stories and not questions while her hands are in his trap.

There also something else going on on this trip the dentist which is that he had a tee time at 5:30 but got into the chair around 4:20 (we know what Jackson and Mike were doing then) and had to ask her to make it snappy. Pete recorded his conversation asking her that and she obliged.

Pete asked if he’s the only one to ask that but she said it happens often. He then gave the latest in his life quick so she can just talk the whole time.

