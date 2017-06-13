Neil Young, Willie Nelson, And John Mellencamp To Play Farm Aid

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp hosted the first Farm Aid festival in 1985 to raise awareness of the problems facing local, family farms. Since then, Farm Aid has raised upwards of $50 million to support the family farm system.

RELATED: Pegi Young Dishes On Writing Music Post-Divorce From Neil Young

Set to take place September 16th in Burgettstown, PA, the all-day festival combines live music and good food to “get folks in touch with the roots of our food.” Also on the bill are Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, and Sheryl Crow.

“Folks are educating themselves about where and how food is grown – they’re hungry for the truth. Family farmers bring us good food, protect our soil and water, and strengthen our country,” said Willie Nelson. “The Farm Aid concert is a day for us to honor that truth and keep working for family farmers.”

Preale tickets can be purchased through Ticketstoday on Wednesday (June 14). General tickets go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 AM EDT through LiveNation.com. Prices range from $49.50 to $199.50. Find more info here.