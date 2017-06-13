Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Knighted in Native Denmark

By Abby Hassler

Before moving to the U.S. and thrilling crowds as the drummer for Metallica, Lars Ulrich was born and lived in Denmark for 17 years. Ulrich might call San Francisco home for now, but his connection to his native country is still strong.

Related: Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Says We Don’ Need Donald Trump’s Wall

According to Denmark’s DR, Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark bestowed the drummer with the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannabrog on May 26.

Other Danish celebrities who have received the same honor include film director Thomas Vinterberg, singer Anne Linnet and actors Sofie Gråbøl and Ghita Nørby.