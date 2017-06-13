Kevin Karlson Is Astonished At Prescription Drug Prices

Kevin had his brother in law Joe on this morning to talk about his recent trip to the drug store to get a prescription for Joe’s daughter. The price of the drug was a lot so Kevin asked the show to guess. After revealing the numbers, Heather sympathized because she deals with the same thing for her son with his medication. Kevin couldn’t believe and is something he might have to get used when his insurance runs out whenever he retires from his illustrious(cough, cough) radio career. Kevin then got into other matters with Joe on how he’s glad he didn’t rib him to hard when he was getting his gallbladder taking out but then pressed him to get his mother in laws estate in order so he can get a new car. Hear the funny family conversation.

