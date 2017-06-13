Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 13 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 2003 WZLX celebrated its 18th birthday with the band Boston at the Tweeter Center in Mansfield. The band surprised the ZLX staff with a birthday cake! Boston had a new album out that reunited Tom Scholz with singer Brad Delp – what was the album?
ANSWER: “Corporate America”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 13th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: The Rolling Stones made a television appearance on “Hollywood Palace,” a show hosted by Dean Martin who cracked a series of demeaning jokes about the band.
- 1969: The Stones held a press conference officially announcing Mick Taylor’s appointment to the band as Brian Jones’ replacement.
- 1970: The Beatles hit #1 with the single “The Long and Winding Road”.
- 1980: Pat Benatar opened a home game for the Philadelphia Phillies by playing a brief set.
- 1981: Pink Floyd performed the first of four nights at Earl’s Court in London, which turned out to be the band’s last series of gigs with Roger Waters.
- 1983: Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble released the album “Texas Flood”.
- 1992: Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band recorded a live album at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.
In the WZLX ticket stash…
2003: Boston performed at the Tweeter Center while WZLX celebrated its 18th birthday party at the concert. The band surprised the ZLX staff with a birthday cake!