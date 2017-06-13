Now on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful Dead Flash Sale

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 13 in Classic Rock History

June 13, 2017 1:00 AM

On this night in 2003 WZLX celebrated its 18th birthday with the band Boston at the Tweeter Center in Mansfield. The band surprised the ZLX staff with a birthday cake! Boston had a new album out that reunited Tom Scholz with singer Brad Delp – what was the album?

ANSWER: “Corporate America”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 13th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1964: The Rolling Stones made a television appearance on “Hollywood Palace,” a show hosted by Dean Martin who cracked a series of demeaning jokes about the band.
  • 1969: The Stones held a press conference officially announcing Mick Taylor’s appointment to the band as Brian Jones’ replacement.
  • 1970: The Beatles hit #1 with the single “The Long and Winding Road”.
  • 1980: Pat Benatar opened a home game for the Philadelphia Phillies by playing a brief set.
  • 1981: Pink Floyd performed the first of four nights at Earl’s Court in London, which turned out to be the band’s last series of gigs with Roger Waters.
  • 1983: Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble released the album “Texas Flood”.
  • 1992: Ringo Starr & his All-Starr Band recorded a live album at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

