The Mysterious Bruise Senseless Survey

One woman is probably regretting picking up the phone on a Monday which was because Kevin was on the other line.

He started off with questions like For this survey, do you mind being referred to as a broad? And Do you know if you hold an empty red bull can to your ear you can hear a douche in a flat-billed hat lie to his friends about qualifying for the X-Games? Which didn’t sit well with her.

After the so called warm up questions, Kevin asked Do you find it odd that curious George never ripped the man with the yellow hats face off? And she replied it’s a cartoon. When Kevin asked about cookies, she wanted to get some real questions so Kevin asked if we would see the next President.

When Kevin asked Do you think there should be a drama series about women trying to figure out their mysterious leg bruises? She had one of the greatest responses which you’ll have to hear.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.