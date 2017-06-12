Now on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful Dead Flash Sale

It’s The Greek Spelling Bee!

June 12, 2017 8:45 AM
Heather went to a Greek Festival in Braintree at St. Catherine’s and played a little game with some festival goers.

We named it the Greek Spelling Bee where Heather asked them to spell Moussaka, Spanakopita and Loukoumades (or Loukoumathes).

It was a real struggle for the people playing and they even had the words right in front of them at the stands selling the food.

Hear how they did including one guy that ripped his pants at the Wiffle Ball game last year with us.

