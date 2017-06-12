How Did Metalhead Mike’s Date Go With An Older Listener?

A few weeks ago, Kym called into the show saying that she wanted to go on a date with Mike. She said she’d go on a date with anybody because it’s been awhile.

Well between now and then, she was on the news for an accident that happened in front of her house which brought back into the forefront. We had her on to talk about the accident which is when Mike and her agreed to go on a date.

Well the date happened and the guys had her back on the show today to see how it went. Was it love at first sight? Was their any love making?

Listen to the podcast to find out if it was a match.

