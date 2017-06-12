Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 12 in Classic Rock History

U2 played Wembley Stadium in London on its “Joshua Tree” tour on this night in 1987. On that tour, U2 began each show with either one of two songs – which two songs?

Either the band began under stage lights with “Where the Streets Have No Name” or walked on unexpectedly with the houselights on doing “Stand by Me.” On this night they went with the former opening.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 12th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1965 : While shooting their second movie “Help”, the Beatles learned they’d each been awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) Medal. They received their medals during an awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace four months later. John Lennon would make a political statement regarding Britain’s support of the Vietnam War by returning his medal in 1969.

: While shooting their second movie “Help”, the Beatles learned they’d each been awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) Medal. They received their medals during an awards ceremony at Buckingham Palace four months later. John Lennon would make a political statement regarding Britain’s support of the Vietnam War by returning his medal in 1969. 1982 : Over 75,000 people jammed into New York City’s Central Park for an anti-nuclear rally. Performers included Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne.

: Over 75,000 people jammed into New York City’s Central Park for an anti-nuclear rally. Performers included Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne. 1987 : U2 filled Wembley stadium during their “Joshua Tree” world tour.

: U2 filled Wembley stadium during their “Joshua Tree” world tour. 1998 : John Fogerty postponed the first date of his U.S. tour, which was to begin in Chicago, because it conflicted with game 5 of the NBA finals in which the Bulls were meeting the Utah Jazz.

: John Fogerty postponed the first date of his U.S. tour, which was to begin in Chicago, because it conflicted with game 5 of the NBA finals in which the Bulls were meeting the Utah Jazz. 2001 : Eric Clapton became the father to another daughter with the birth of Julie Rose.

: Eric Clapton became the father to another daughter with the birth of Julie Rose. 2005: Pink Floyd announced that the band featuring Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright would get back together for the Live 8 London concert. The show marked the first time in nearly 25 years the four classic rockers had all worked together.

In the WZLX ticket stash…