Sunday Morning Blues: June 11th, 2017

June 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

The Lemon Song
2
Led Zeppelin

Do the Do (Alternate Take)
London Howlin’ Wolf Sessions
Howlin’ Wolf with Eric Clapton, Bill Wyman & Charlie Watts

Wang Dang Doodle
Deluxe Edition
Koko Taylor

Who’s Been Talking?
Driving Towards the Daylight
Joe Bonamassa

Sittin’ on Top of the World
Heaven
Pinetop Perkins with Wille ‘Big Eyes’ Smith

Trial By Fire
Pick Your Poison
Selwyn Birchwood

Around the Plynth
First Step
The Faces

Trouble no More
Eat a Peach
Allman Brothers Band

Just as Strange
Live from the Fox Oakland
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

Dimples
Re-Hive
Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

You Upset me Baby
Singin’ the Blues
BB King

Riley B. King
Truth
Robben Ford

Let’s Go
Big Fun Trio
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

You Only Need Me When you’re Down
Wolf Den
Danielle Nicole

I’m Tore down
From the Cradle
Eric Clapton

Power of Soul
2 Roads East
Jon Butcher

Rainy Day Dream Away
Electric Ladyland
Jimi Hendrix Experience

Need to Be Free
Prayer for Peace
North Mississippi Allstars

Going Down
Hideaway: The Best of…
Freddie King

Abandoned
Sunset Street
Gina Sicilia

