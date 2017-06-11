Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 11 in Classic Rock History

The Rolling Stones played the Boston Garden on this night in 1975. What sideman played keyboards in the band on that tour?
ANSWER: Billy Preston
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- Happy Birthday to Frank Beard of ZZ Top and Donnie Van Zandt of .38 Special.
- On this day in 1966 Janis Joplin performed as a vocalist for Big Brother And The Holding Co. For the first time in 1966 – it was at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco.
- AC/DC began their first tour as a headline act in Glasgow, Scotland in 1976.
- In ’88 Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday was celebrated with a concert in London at Wembley Stadium – Dire Straits topped the bill with Eric Clapton as special guest guitarist. At the time, Mandela was still being held in a South African prison.
- In 2002 in a day he’d probable like to forget, Paul McCartney married heather mills in a lavish ceremony at the Castle Leslie in Ireland. The list of 300 invited guests included Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, David Gilmour, former President Clinton and 60’s supermodel Twiggy.
- And in 2004 Van Halen launched its comeback tour with a show in Greensboro, Nc. The extensive trek was the band’s first in five years and featured Sammy Hagar on lead vocals.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash in 1971 the Velvet Underground played Stonehenge in Ipswich and the Rolling Stones were at the garden in 1975.