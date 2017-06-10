Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 10 in Classic Rock History

Bob Geldof was knighted by the Queen of England on this day in 1986 for his efforts to create the Live-Aid charity event. He went on to write an English best-seller shorty after. What was the name of the book?

“Is That All?”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 10th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1966: The first record to use reversed tape was heard with the release of “Rain” by the Beatles – the “b” side of “Paperback Writer” – John Lennon discovered the technique after winding his tape recorder the wrong way.

1967: Bob Dylan and the band began recording the basement tapes at Big Pink near Woodstock, New York – the legendary tapes weren't released until 1973 when Dylan resigned with Columbia Records.

1971: A Jethro Tull concert in Denver was marred when police fired tear gas into the crowd of 10,000 to quiet disturbances. Tull played on even though keyboardist John Evans couldn't see his piano through the tear gas.

1976: Paul McCartney and Wings set a record for the largest gathering of people for an indoor concert, when 67,100 fans packed an arena in Seattle.

1978: After a five year recording hiatus, the Moody Blues returned to active duty with the release of their album "Octave". Also that day, the Rolling Stones launched a tour in Lakewood, Florida, and during the show bassist Bill Wyman fell off the stage.

2004: Ray Charles died from complications from liver disease at his home in L.A. He was 73.

1971: The James Gang, featuring Joe Walsh, played the Music Hall.