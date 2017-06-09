Watch Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Play ‘In My World’ On ‘Tonight Show’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Fleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie performed their new single, “In My World” on the Tonight Show yesterday (June 8).

Buckingham showcased his signature finger-picking style, building his lead vocal from a haunted hush to a throaty wail, while McVie harmonizes effortlessly in her delicate alto. Watch their performance up top.

“In My World” is the lead single off the duo’s recently released Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie duets album. Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie make featured appearances on the record, but Stevie Nicks does not.

The unlikely duo began writing songs for a new Fleetwood Mac record three years ago, but Nicks’ resistance to recording new music led the pair to take the songs on their own.

Buckingham and McVie will bring their new record to Boston’s Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Wednesday, June 28th.