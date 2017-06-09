Win on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful DAD Weekend

Watch Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Play ‘In My World’ On ‘Tonight Show’

June 9, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Fallon, Lindsey Buckingham, Rami Abou-Sabe, Tonight Show

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Fleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie performed their new single, “In My World” on the Tonight Show yesterday (June 8).

RELATED: Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Joint Album & Tour

Buckingham showcased his signature finger-picking style, building his lead vocal from a haunted hush to a throaty wail, while McVie harmonizes effortlessly in her delicate alto. Watch their performance up top.

“In My World” is the lead single off the duo’s recently released Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie duets album. Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie make featured appearances on the record, but Stevie Nicks does not.

The unlikely duo began writing songs for a new Fleetwood Mac record three years ago, but Nicks’ resistance to recording new music led the pair to take the songs on their own.

Buckingham and McVie will bring their new record to Boston’s Blue Hills Bank Pavilion Wednesday, June 28th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave
Countdown

Listen Live