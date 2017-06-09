The Candle Senseless Survey

On this finally sunny Friday, Kevin dialed up the old phone and a man picked up the phone after a few rings which he will regret all weekend long.

From Can you believe that Whitney Houston has been 5 years sober now? To How’s your toddler at mixing drinks? He gave straight answers and when Kevin asked Would you be surprised to learn that 87 percent of women who go skydiving do so without a bra on? The man asked where he was going with this.

Kevin was unphased and kept going with questions like Did you ever think you’d spend 30 minutes deciding which Yankee Candle scent would go best in your living room? And What your favorite song about paternity denial? Which he claimed didn’t have one.

When Kevin asked Do you dream of a world where sandwich shops don’t make you pick just one type of cheese? He replied saying he wishes a world with stupid questions.

Hear the last question when he hung up.

