Derek Trucks Remembers Gregg Allman

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Derek Trucks, the nephew of Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks, joined the group in 1999 at the age of 19. Trucks currently mans the Tedeschi Trucks Band with wife Susan Tedeschi, the heir to the local convenience chain of the same name.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Trucks opened up about the life and death of Gregg Allman, who passed away May 27th after an extensive battle with liver cancer. “I don’t think there’s a singer, especially in the South, that’s not directly influenced by him,” Trucks said. “Some of those songs, man – you try to find a contemporary of his where the music is comparable, and most of it just doesn’t hold up.”

The entire interview showcases the immense amount of respect Trucks had for Allman. Describing Allman’s “it” factor, Trucks said simply, “He was just a bona fide fucking badass.”

“There’s some people that are just irreplaceable. With Gregg, there’s not another one,” Tucks explained. “They really don’t make that version of human beings very often anymore.”

With rumblings of a potential Allman Brothers reunion in the works, Trucks says it wouldn’t feel right without at least one of the original bandleaders. “I’ve heard rumors about a show or something. If it’s a show for Gregg and his legacy, that’s a different thing. If it’s anything beyond a show, I would think the intention would be wrong. You can’t have the Allman Brothers without Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman. Those are just irreplaceable spirits. And you can’t have an Allman Brothers gig without an Allman brother. I’ve heard people try to argue that you can, but I’m not buying it. If Duane’s not there, Gregg certainly better be there.”