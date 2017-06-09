Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 9 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Jon Lord, keyboardist for Deep Purple. He also released solo albums and guested on other artists’ sessions. Lord claimed to have played piano on what iconic 1964 British single?

The Kinks “You Really Got Me”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 9th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy birthday to the late guitar pioneer Les Paul, who celebrates along with the late Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord.

1969: Mick Taylor joined the Rolling Stones, replacing Brian Jones who left the day before.

1970: Bob Dylan received an honorary degree from Princeton. For the ceremony, Dylan consented to wear the traditional graduation gown but refused to wear the cap.

1972: Bruce Springsteen signed his first record contract, a series of deals between his manager/production company and Columbia Records. Here’s how those initial deals led to big legal trouble for Bruce and his manager, Mike Appel.

1977: It was a bad day for George Harrison as he and wife Patti were divorced

1987: At New York’s Hard Rock Café, Jimmy Page was called to the stage to jam with Les Paul during Paul’s 72nd birthday. The guitar that Page played is displayed in the Boston Hard Rock Café.

2002: Peter Gabriel married his girlfriend Meah Flynn in a ceremony on Sardinia. Fellow former Genesis singer Phil Collins was the best man.

Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…

1967: The Velvet Underground played the Boston Tea Party.

1976: It was the Grateful Dead at the Music Hall.

1978: Cheap Trick played the Paradise.

1989: Neil Young was at Great Woods.