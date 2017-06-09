Win on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful DAD Weekend

Alice Cooper Releases New Song ‘Paranoiac Personality’

June 9, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Paranoiac Personality, Paranormal, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Alice Cooper has released the first track off his upcoming album Paranormal. Titled “Paranoiac Personality,” the track is a rock and roll classic chockfull of claustrophobia and, you guessed it, paranoia. Listen to Alice’s latest up top.

RELATED: Alice Cooper Once Left Fake Poop In Keanu Reeves’ Fridge

Produced by Bob Ezrin, Paranormal will be released on Friday, July 28th. The album finds Cooper reuniting with former bandmates Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith. The record also features guest spots from Roger Glover of Deep Purple, U2’s Larry Mullen Jr. and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

Alice Cooper Paranormal Tracklist:
1. Paranormal
2. Dead Flies
3. Fireball
4. Paranoiac Personality
5. Fallen In Love
6. Dynamite Road
7. Private Public Breakdown
8. Holy Water
9. Rats
10. The Sound Of A

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave
Countdown

Listen Live