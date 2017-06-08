Win on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful DAD Weekend

What Did Kevin Karlson’s Wife Do For the First Time in 29 Years?!

June 8, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, Mrs Karlson, muffler

Kevin’s wife did something in 29 years she hasn’t done before. After trying to recall when their anniversary, Kevin’s wife told him she made an appointment to get his muffler fixed that has been broken for awhile now and she has had enough.

Kevin thinks it sounds like a sports car so he doesn’t want it fixed but when Kevin had emergency surgery, his daughter had to drive the car home thinking it was broken based on the sound of the car.

Hear their discussion and the comparison of his car to a Porsche.

