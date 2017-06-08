Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 8 in Classic Rock History

It’s Derek Trucks birthday! What was the guitarist’s first appearance on an Allman Brothers Band album as an official member of the band?
ANSWER: 2000’s “Peakin’ at the Beacon”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 8th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Derek Trucks of the Allman Brothers band and his own band.
- 1967: The Beatles “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” hit #1 on the U.K. charts. It didn’t hit #1 in the U.S until July 1st that summer.
- 1969: Guitarist Brian Jones quit the Rolling Stones citing “musical incompatibility” as his reason for leaving. He was replaced by Mick Taylor, a former member of John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers.
- 1974: It was another resignation, this time keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes quit to devote full time to his solo career. Wakeman rejoined the band two years later
- 1984: Bruce Springsteen performed after the regular band at Asbury Parks Stone Pony Club, with Nils Lofgren making his debut. He previewed songs from his forthcoming album “Born in the U.S.A.” which was released later that month on the 17th.
- 1991: Speaking of the boss, he got married to Patty Scialfa.
- 1975: It was a great double bill at the Orpheum with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Golden Earring.