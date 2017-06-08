Can Danny Trejo Do A Boston Accent?

Danny Trejo has a new show premiering tonight on the El Ray Network called “Man at Arms: The Art of War” talking about all sorts of weapons so he called into the show this morning to talk about it amongst all the fun we threw at him.

Heather threw out some lines for Danny to say in a Boston accent from iconic Boston area movies. He obliged and was pretty funny.

Pete wanted to know how demanding he was on set. We then switched to all the food he loves from tacos to donuts amongst all the work he does.

You’d be surprised to hear he has some restaurants for all of those.

Check it out and watch the premier of his new series tonight!

