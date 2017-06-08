Win on WZLX: Summer of 9 to 5 | Aerosmith Pinball Machine | Grateful DAD Weekend

Audioslave Reunites For ‘Like A Stone’ While Crowd Sings Chris Cornell’s Part

June 8, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Audioslave, Brad Wilk, Chris Cornell, Prophets of Rage, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello

By Rami Abou-Sabe

During the Prophets of Rage show in Berlin, Germany, last night (June 7) the remaining members of Audioslave reunited to pay tribute to their fallen bandmate, Chris Cornell.

RELATED: Eddie Vedder Makes Heartfelt Speech about ‘Close Friend’ Chris Cornell

With a spotlight on an empty micorophone, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk took the stage to perform “Like a Stone.” Singing Cornell’s vocal line, the crowd didn’t miss a beat.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer’s untimely passing last month spawned a number of tributes, but none quite as poignant as his former bandmates’ display last night. “The crowd sang beautifully. Miss you, brother,” wrote guitarist Tom Morello.

Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

"Like A Stone" Chris Cornell tribute, Berlin. The crowd sang beautifully. Miss you, brother. #EmptyMic

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live