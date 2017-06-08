Audioslave Reunites For ‘Like A Stone’ While Crowd Sings Chris Cornell’s Part

By Rami Abou-Sabe

During the Prophets of Rage show in Berlin, Germany, last night (June 7) the remaining members of Audioslave reunited to pay tribute to their fallen bandmate, Chris Cornell.

With a spotlight on an empty micorophone, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk took the stage to perform “Like a Stone.” Singing Cornell’s vocal line, the crowd didn’t miss a beat.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer’s untimely passing last month spawned a number of tributes, but none quite as poignant as his former bandmates’ display last night. “The crowd sang beautifully. Miss you, brother,” wrote guitarist Tom Morello.

Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.