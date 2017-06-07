Welcome Back Kevin Karlson!

Kevin returned to the show today and already told us that his son is coming over to cut his grass because of his emergency gallbladder surgery.

Kevin talked about the side effects of Oxy and then said the lowest point of the whole time was dealing with his contacts as his gown is falling to the floor. While in the buff, he’s throwing up and nurse comes in. She rubbed his back telling him he’ll be ok. It was his lowest I don’t care point.

Pete then brought up an old talk they’ve had numerous times on the air is that if something some happen one of them, investigate the wife.

Pete then listed off all the things Kevin’s wife did that lead to this.

Kevin then wrapped up with a little game of guess what he bought while laid up in his bed. That you will have to find out by listening to this podcast.

