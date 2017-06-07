The Ginger Ale Senseless Survey

Kevin is back and came with the Senseless questions he thought of while on bed rest.

Right off the bat, the first senseless question was how many dates should someone tell the other about adult diapers? The guy wasn’t sure so Kevin moved onto how is buying gifts for people on the sex offender registry. The man on the phone was sure how to take the question. Are you still impressed when a squirrel runs over a telephone wire was what Kevin followed up with which made the guy ask how is the relevant.

When a question about invisible fence came up, he started to question this survey even more. From has your grandma ever had a playoff beard to belts at Kohl’s, Kevin then asked if Ginger Ale’s slogan should be “Sorry You’re Sick” causing the guy wanting relevant questions.

He hung up shortly after.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.